Image copyright Other

Nigeria Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa govrnorship on Thursday, February 13, 2020 still dey cause confusion as evri-evri dey on standstill including swearing-in ceremony plus who di new govnor go be.

Supreme Court for Abuja cancel Bayelsa State governor-elect David Lyon as winner of di 2019 election for di state.

Di five-man panel of Nigeria highest court declare PDP candidate Douye Diri as winner of di state governorship election.

See wetin you need to know about di judgement.

Joint ticket

Di two govnorship candidates of di All Progressive Congress party (APC), di govnor and deputy govnor get joint ticket. So dia for, di decision wey affect one pesin, affect di oda.

Candidates of govnorship electons

Di judgement indict di Deputy-Govnor elect Biobarakum Degi-Eremienyo say im present fake certificate.

So as a result of dia joint ticket, di Supreme Court disqualify di two candidates and dem no be candidates again for di govnorship election.

Inec declare new winner

Since oga David Lyon and im deputy oga Degi-Eremienyo no be candidate again, Supreme Court don order Inec make dem declare di candidate wit di highest number of lawful votes and di right constitutional spread.

Certificate of Return

Dem also order Inec to also collect Certificate of Return from oga Lyon and im deputy hand, den give fresh Certificate of Return to di pesin with di highest number of lawful votes.

INEC don accept di judgement of di supreme court say dem go give di PDP Douye Diri im certificate of return.

Bear ya cost

Di court also rule say all di parties wey follow do dis court case go bear dia cost for all di moni wey dem spend.