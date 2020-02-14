Image copyright PDP/Twitter

Nigeria Independent national electoral commission (INEC) don issue di people's Democratic Party Candidiate, Douye Diri e certificate of return to be di new govnor of Bayelsa State.

Dis na afta Inec say dem accept di Supreme court judgement wey declare Douye Diri as winner of Bayelsa state election.

Di chairman of di commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu say dem don receive di court judgement and wetin di court ask dem to do.

Yesterday Supreme Court for Abuja cancel Bayelsa State governor-elect David Lyon as winner of di 2019 election for di state.

Di five-man panel of Nigeria highest court come declare PDP candidate Douye Diri as winner of di state governorship election.

Na today ,14 February, dem suppose swear oga Lyon for office afta di plenti preparation wey im don bin dey do for di inauguration.

