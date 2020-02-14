Image copyright Other

Recently for Nigeria, judgement by di kontri highest court, Supreme Court don lead to change of government for different states.

Dis judgements don lead to change of outcomes of election results like di one wey just happun for Bayelsa State.

On Thursday 13 February, 2020 di Supreme Court rule say no be All Progressives Congress candidate David Lyon win di 16 November, 2019 governorship election wey happun for di State.

Instead dem say na Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Douye Diri win di election and na him di kontri election body Inec suppose give Certificate of Return.

Just like e happun for Bayelsa State, dis na di oda times wey Supreme Court judgement don change governorship election outcome for Nigeria.

Oda times wen Supreme Court change Governorship Election outcome

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma

Di case of Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodinma -2020

Inec bin announce Emeka Ihedioha as winner of di March 9, 2019 governorship election of Imo State until Supreme Court remove am from office.

Inside di ogbonge Judgement wey Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekum deliver, di highest court agree say dem use mago-mago remove result for 388 polling unit during di collation of di final result.

Di Supreme Court come remove Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as govnor of Imo state on di ground say im no score majority of di lawful vote for di govnorship election.Di court replace am with APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, we dey forth position.

Govnor Yahaya Bello win re-eletion for November 2019

Yahaya Bello become governor of Kogi State - 2015

APC for di state name Yahaya Bello as dia new candidate for di election afta di former one, Abubaka Audu die before di November 2015 Kogi governorship election conclude.

Audu running mate, James Faleke bin carry di matter go court as im believe say na im suppose be di rightful candidate for di position as per na im be Audu deputy.

Di Supreme Court name Yahaya Bello as di rightful candidate as im bin contest APC party primary wia im come second.

Amaechi currently be Nigeria Minister of Transportation

Amaechi win case to be governor of Rivers State - 2007

For October 2007, Supreme Court of Nigeria rule say Rotimi Amaechi na im be di governor of Rivers State instead of Celestine Omehia wey dem bin don swear-in as governor.

Amaechi bin contest and win di PDP primary for di State but di party replace im name with Omehia, reason why e carry di matter go court.

Peter Obi bin contest to be Vice President of Nigeria for 2019

Peter Obi case with Andy Uba for 2007

Afta appeal court re-instate as governor of Abia State for 9 February 2007, Obi comot for office again for 29 May, 2007 afta general elections for dat year wey Andy Uba win.

Obi carry di matter go Supreme Court wia im argue say e tenure never complete before dem remove am as e get three more years to sidon for office.

Nigeria highest court support Obi argument as dem uphold Obi contention and return am to office. Di court nullify Andy Uba 2007 election victory sake of say true true Obi four-year tenure never complete.