Social Democratic Front, SDF and oda parties don file petitions make constitutional council cancel election for February 9.

Cameroonians vote dia local leaders and lawmakers for number 9 day for February.

As law tok communal commissions read dia results for number 12 day for February weh e show say ruling CPDM sweep plenti councils.

But some political parties no gree dis results as 22 of dem don file petitions for constitutional council.

Among de parties weh deh file petition for constitutional council na opposition SDF weh deh komot wit only one council form dis election.

Apart from SDF, odas weh deh file petition for cancel part of de election na Cameroon Democratic Union, CDU, United Democratic party.

Denis Kemlemo, SDF communication secretary say deh wan make de cancel de whole legislative and council elections for seka say plenti mago mago bin dey.

Na military weh deh send for keep peace instead na dem vote for Anglophone regions, plus fraud and vote buying.

E say apart from party we e file petition, individuals also petition make de cancel elections for dia area as military stuff ballot boxes, violence, violation of electoral code provision.

"No electoral law di tok of voting centres, if Elecam join polling stations to polling centres weh e make voters for walk long distance and deh no bi get informate and dis ba one reason why deh no vote" Kemlemo tok.

For some constituencies deh bi get less dan 10 percent vote, wu kana local elections weh na military men di elect local officials weh deh no komot from dat area, e kweshion.

Afta election we bi fit only complain for competent authorities, we don file petition for constitutional council as Elecam e own part end for organise election.

From Monday de national vote counting commission for legislative elections go start dia work for Yaoundé, komot results and na afta weh de constitutional council open de petitions.

Abdou Borno weh e win election for Ndu Council, Donga and Mantung Division for Northwest region say dey deserve dia victory as population komot vote.

E say army no even dey for Ndu as pipo di claim say army helep ruling party for sweep votes for Anglophone regions.