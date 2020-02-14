Image copyright eternalcreative via Getty Images

As e be say evri February 14 be valentine, some pipo go find love and some go get heart break but one Montreal researcher, Dr Alain Brunet say im don find way to comot di emotional pain wey dey follow bad breakup as im fit edit di memories through therapy and beta blocker.

One drug - propranolol na beta blocker wey dem dey use treat common sickness like hypertension and migraines, but research don suggest say e get plenty oda uses.

Di doctor don spend more dan 15 years dey study Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and e don follow professionals for di field work, pipo wey don experience terror attacks and crime victims.

Much of im research dey centred on di development of wetin im call di "reconsolidation therapy", one advance method wey fit remove emotional pain from one traumatic memory.

Di reconsolidation method be say di person go take propranolol like one hour before dem go start di therapy session. Dem go come tell di patient make e write everything about di trauma and how e dey feel. E go come read am out.

Dr Alain Brunet's work with propranolol show say di drugs fit affect memories

For 2015, Dr Brunet with one of im former students wey don graduate, Michelle Lonergan, for McGill University for Montreal, begin dey find way to cure pipo wey get heart breaks and dos wey dia lovers don deceive.

E say bad breakup dey very painful and na di same emotional reactions with pipo wey dey suffer from trauma.

Di patients wey dem use for di research no dey suffer from small cases of heartbreak but serious one. Some pipo na cheating lead to di breakup and odas na person wey dey tink say love dem, naim abandon dem.

Dr Brunet dey hope to treat phobias and addiction in a similar way

According to di doctor, di patients dey struggle to cope, to get ova di heartbreak and to move on but dem no fit.

But im and Dr Lonergan discover say like with pipo wey get Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), many of di pipo wey dey suffer from heartbreaks bin dey okay after di therapy, some after one reconsolidation therapy session.

Dr Brunet get hope say di reconsolidation therapy fit dey expanded to treat phobias, addiction, complicated grief.

So far, four hundred pipo don try di therapy for di kontri.