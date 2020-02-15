Image copyright Bayelsa State Government Press House

Sen. Douye Diri na di 5th Executive Govnor of Bayelsa State and im enter office after Supreme Court sack Chief David Lyon of di All Progressives Congress wey INEC bin declare as di winner of di November 16, 2019 Govnorship elections.

Sen Diri from Isampou for Kolokuma/Opokuma local goment and na 6 April, 1959 im enter dis world.

Before im political career, Sen. Diri be teacher as im get National Certificate of Education, NCE from Rivers State College of Education for 1985.

For 1990, im go back go get im Bachelors of Education Political Science for di College of Education wey now be Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

Sen. Diri start im political career as di Executive Secretary, Centre for Youth Development between 2000 and 2002.

Im become Commissioner for Youths and Sports for 2006-2007 under Governor Timipre Sylva and from 2008 to 2012, im be member of Governing Council for University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

For 2012, Sen. Diri become di Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State but by 2013, im be di Principal Executive Secretary to di Governor of Bayelsa State.

Im enter di green chambers between 2015 and 2019 as di member wey dey represent Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency.

Diri contest and win di Bayelsa Central senatorial district for di 2019 general election before im join di governorship race, win di Peoples Democratic Party ticket to rum as di Governorship candidate against over 20 people wey bin contest.

For di 16 November 2019 governorship election, di PDP get a total of 143, 172 against 352,552 votes wey di APC get, but Supreme Court sack di APC govnor elect David Lyon say im deputy submit fake credentials give INEC.

Dis wan make disqualify APC from di election, come order INEC to give certificate of return to di next party, wey get di highest votes.

Govnor Douye Diri for im inauguration on February 14, 2020.

On 14 February, 2020, Sen Douye Diri become di 5th Executive Governor of Bayelsa State as im collect certificate of rerun and take oath of office.

Im dey married to Mrs. Gloria Diri and dem get children.