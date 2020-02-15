Page where you dey ,

Bayelsa election: Thugs enta my house destroy my property - Seriake Dickson

Former Govnor of Bayelsa state Seriake Dickson tell BBC Pidgin for inside exclusive interview say thugs form di ruling All Progressive Congress, APC destroy properties for im house.

Dis na afta di Supreme Court judgement wey comot APC David Lyon, make way for di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for di 2019 governorship election, Douye Diri.

Kasala begin on Thursday afta di Independent Electoral Commission declare Douye Diri as di Govnor-elect of di state.

"Dem come here come write result for press pipo announce result go, we no kill anybody. Dem say we lose election but nobody protest."