Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pesin dey check di temperature of one Chinese traveller wey dey go Wuhan from Tokyo, Japan on January 31, 2020

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control tok say five travellers wey enta di kontri from China don test negative to di novel Coronavirus, Covid19.

For inside tweet, di agency say dia protocol, na to test all returning travellers wey dey come from China with symptoms of cough and difficult respiration.

Di NCDC say no confam case of Coronavirus for di kontri yet and dey advise Nigerians say make dem disregard and discourage all di rumours.

For inside anoda tweet, di agency advise any pesin wey just come from China within di last 14 days, say make dem stay indoor and no get any kain contact wit oa pipo.

Di virus bin originate late last year for China, wia e don infect more dan 66,000 pipo and kill more dan 1500 pipo.