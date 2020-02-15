Image copyright Yunusa Hamza Image example Yunusa dey collect im 'certificate' afta im win

Wen di love of two men, Yunusa Hamza and Ibrahim Giade confuse one young girl Hajara for Giade town, for Bauchi, north eastern Nigeria, di village decide say na election dem go use take solve di mata.

18 year old Yunusa Hamza wey win di election tell BBC say e dey happy to become di 'first pesin' to win love election for Africa after e defeat Ibrahim Adamu to win di love of 14 years old Hajara.

According to Yunusa, Hajara yan say she love both of dem and dey confuse on who to choose na why some pipo wey know about di mata say na election go solve di mata.

"I dey very proud to win di first love election for Africa and I defeat my opponent with over 130 votes, dis show say na me pipo of Giade want make I love Hajara and I continue to love her with all my life." Im tok.

How di election waka

Chairmo of di election Umar Sale tell BBC say no any mago mago for di election as Ibrahim dey yan.

"Di election for di love of Hajara na wetin we do smoothly without any issue, Yunusa get 330 votes while Ibrahim get 211 wey show say na Yunusa win."

"Hajara say di reason she say make we do dis election na to choose one pesin among dem to love her and she no go attend to di oda pesin again."

E add say make pipo dey use dis method whenever dis kain problem dey instead of make lovers dey go fight.

"Even for Islam, na wrong thing for two pipo to dey find marriage of di same girl, so dis method if pipo dey use am go help bring peace whenever two pipo dey love one girl."

Di chairmo add say di ova 500 pipo of Giade Town wey take part for di election na teenagers wey sabi di two guys and di girl and know about di problem.

How Hajara family react

As e be say Hajara parents don divorce, she dey stay with her mother. Aliyu Abdullahi wey be her elder brother, tell BBC say, dem dey aware of di elections but dem no go take any action until authorities for di town speak on di mata.

"To be honest, dis whole thing start like play but we come dey surprise as di contestants come dey go door by door dey canvass for votes. Den on election day, as plenti pipo show up na dat time we know say dis tin dey serious."

"For now, we no dey promise Yunusa say na im we go give di girl, we go await wetin authorities for dis town go tok on top dis mata first but our parents dey aware of everything."

Aliyu wey dey act as guardian to Hajara give BBC permission to speak to di girl and she tok say she agree to all of dis because she no wan cause fight between Yunusa and Ibrahim.

"Di truth be say I love two of dem and I no wan cause fight or deceive any of dem na why I agree for dem to hold di election."

"I no attend di election venue but I send my friends to go observe everything and na dem come tell me say na Yunusa win, wetin I go tok be say for now na to wait hear wetin our elders go tok on top dis mata but I ready to be with Yunusa di winner."

Image copyright Ibrahim Giade Image example Ibrahim Giade reject di election result

Ibrahim reject di election result

As far as I know, dis election no be free and fair because from di beginning we tok say na office we go use do di election and we go bring at least two police officers to di venue but to my surprise dem carry di election go front of Yunusa house wey show say dem get plans."

"Anoda tin be say some of di pipo wey vote no be from Bauchi State, because I no know dem and by mere looking dem from anoda state."

"I go meet our chief on di issue but e no dey but I no go allow dis issue rest, wetin I want na for anoda election to hold because I no wan lose Hajara on top mago-mago."

Meanwhile, Yunusa say e no bribe any of di ova 500 pipo wey vote for di elections and e dey surprise say im opponent dey accuse say di election no dey free and fair.

"I no bribe anybody, dem vote for me because dem like me to be together with Hajara, i dey surprise as I hear say Ibrahim go report di mata to our Emir say di election no dey free and fair."

Di chairman of di election also tok say "Ibrahim afta di election use im hand sign di result in front of evribodi so e no get case."

Meanwhile, Yunusa say dis method na one of di peaceful ways to dey settle dis kain mata although e dey advise ladies to dey always choose one pesin.

Under di Child Rights Act of 2003, di minimun legal age of marriage for Nigeria na 18 years but as of May 2017, 12 states out of which 11 dey north no include di chid righst act for dia internal legislation.

For those places, dem dey mostly follow Islamic Law and di minimum age of marriage for some of those states dey as low as 12 years.