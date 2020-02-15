Image copyright LASEMA Image example Rescue teams dey try safe di man wey jump inside di lagoon

Search and rescue teams don call off di search for one man wey jump inside di lagoon fro di third mainland bridge on Saturday.

Tori be say di man bin tell di cab pesin say e wan pee only for am to come down and dive inside di lagoon.

According to di Lagos state police command, di incident happun around 11:am in di morning and all emergency agencies bin don dey ground to assist local divers to make di rescue.

Wetin we know about the man

According to di Lagos state Emergency Management, Lasema, di man name na Daibo Toju Davies born on 22nd July, 1998.

Dem add say im dey live for number 17 Sosanya Street Gbagada Soluyi Lagos.

Image copyright Twitter/@rrslagos Image example Emergency rescue teams wey dey ground to rescue di man.

According to Lasema, Mr. Davies bin pick Uber from Mercy Hospital, Gbagada before e jump inside di lagoon.

Dem say dia investigation reveal say di victim inform di Uber driver say belle dey pain am. Afta di driver stop, e come jump off di bridge.

Di Agency response team, togeda with di Lagos Fire Service and Marine Rescue team na im bin dey ground to rescue am.