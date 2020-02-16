Uganda star wey feature for Queen of Katwe movie Nikita Pearl Waligwa don die
Di young actress wey feature for Queen of Katwe, one Disney film about pikin wey sabi play chess well-well wey grow up for Uganda slum don die for di age of 15.
According to Uganda tori pipo, dem diagnose Nikita Pearl Waligwa with brain tumour.
Di film wey she do for 2016 na true life story of Phiona Mutesi, wey begin play chess for di age of nine even though say e no go school and e carry di game go anoda level as im begin compete for international tournaments.
Di film feature actress Lupita Nyong'o as her mama and David Oyelowo as her chess teacher.
Waligwa play di role of Gloria, friend of Phiona who explained how dem take dey play chess to her.
Dem bin diagnose her of brain tumour for 2016 and tori be say Director of Queen of Katwe Mira Nair bin mobilize pipo to arrange money wey dem go use pay for her treatment for India, as dem quote Ugandan doctors say dem no get di necessary equipment to treat her.
For 2017, dem say she don recover but last year, dem find anoda tumor.