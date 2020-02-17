Image copyright Getty Images

E pass 22 pipo wey don die for attack wey happun for village wey dey north-west Cameroon, according to UN.

Ova half of di victims for Ntumbo be pikin dem and local tori pipo tok say some of di victims dem burn alive.

No bodi don tok say na dem get hand for di Friday attack, but one opposition party don blame di army.

Cameroon goment,wey dey fight separatists for di region for di past three years, neva tok pim on top di mata.

Image copyright Red Dragons Image example Di Red Dragons na one of di plenti separatist group wey dey fight with goment

James Nunan, wey be official with di UN Office for di Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA tell BBC say one pregnant woman bin dey among di pipo wey dem kill as well as nine pikin wey neva even clock five years old.

Oga Nunam don tok say di mata don dey make kontri pipo for di area to fear.

For statement, one of di kontri main opposition party dem, Di Movement for di Rebirth of Cameroon, blame wetin dem call "di dictatorial regime" and di oga of Cameroon security forces for di attack.

Dis na claims wey Agbor Mballa, wey be one of di oga for di separatist movement back as im suggest say "state defence forces get hand for inside".

But one army official wey tori pipo AFP interview, don deny di mata.

Di kasala don dey base for di north-western Cameroon wia most of dem dey speak English on top Britain colonialism.

As armed separatist groups start to dey comot for 2017 afta security forces crackdown protests, separatists bin declare independence for new state wey dem call Ambazonia but Cameroon presido Paul Biya say di groups na "terrorists".

How pipo react to di killing for Ntumbo

Women group, Southwest Northwest Women's Taskforce, SNWOT don join dia voice for odas for condemn massacre for 30 pipo for Ngarbuh-Ntubaw for Northwest region.

"We woman dem bi disappointed how deh neglect population dia suffer, especially woman dem and girl pikin dem weh deh need protection from organisations dem as e dey for dia agreement", SNWOT write.

SNWOT say make all man take dia responsibility, protect all human beings, especially woman dem, ngondere and pikin dem.

Kontri pipo don di pour dia pain for social media afta killings. De di wanda weti bi crime for small-small pikin dem weh deh kill, di craiy say de killings for innocent pipo don too much.

Among dem na political leader, Akere Muna weh e say suffer, killings don become na de new normal tin as e condemn weti happen for Ngarbuh.

Human rights lawyer Agbor Nkongho say deh must investigate army killing for 27 pipo for Ngarbuh.

Kah Walla, woman weh e wan change for Cameroon for e part say join e mop for say all report di point finger for army say na dem slaughter woman, pikin and olp pipo.

President for Southern Cameroons Civil Society Consortium, SCASCS, John Mbah Akuroh don also join e voice for ask for investigate for de killings. Akuroh say de same kana killings bin don happen for Bamendankwe.

Dis killing happen afta deh burn 22 houses for Tubah, Bambili, SCASCS say make UN shine eye for de incidents and give civilians protection.

Since di fight start, ova 3,000 pipo don die and and at least 70,000 pipo don run comot or dem house.