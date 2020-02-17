Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau,

Bulama Bukarti, tori pesin ontop terrorism mata say di reason why Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, threaten minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, for video na sake of one new sim policy.

Last week 13 February, Shekau release new video wia im attack minister oga Pantami, human rights lawyer and Bukarti too.

For di video wey Shekau release e para for di minister and accuse am say im dey work for infidels.

Shekau remind oga Pantami of wetin happun to Sheikh Jaafar Adam, one Salafi cleric wey dem assassinate inside mosque for Kano.

Im ask terrorists across Africa to target am , "My brothers for Africa, Nigeria or elsewhere, wetin happen to Jaafar na small, take action on Isa Ali Pantami wherever una find am." na wetin iShekau tok.

Wetin Bukarti tok

Oga Bukarti react to Shekau message for im official twitter handle wia im say di Boko Haram leader dey ginger because of Oga Pantami plan to reduce di number of SIMs wey one pesin fit get to three.

Tori be say Oga Pantami ministry introduce new policy for early February wey go prevent terrorists and criminals' to use technology take cause havoc.

Bukarti believe say di new policy go affect Boko Haram wella dat na why Shekau dey feel threatened.

For dat same video Shekau also warn President Buhari, Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, BBC, DW, Radio France and Dandal Kura Radio.

Nigerian military dey fight insurgency war against Boko Haram and oda terrorist group for di north east part of di kontri.

Tori be say di militants don kill-kill more than thirty thousand pipo, and pursue more than two million pipo comot from dia house for dia insurgency war wey don pass ten years wey di military neva fit end.

Wetin be di new sim card policy?

Di Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy order Nigeria Communication Commission to change dia policy on sim card registration and usage.

Under di new law, mobile phone users for Nigeria no fit get more dan three sim cards.

Anybody wey wan register new sim card wey be Nigerian must show dia individual National Identity.Number (NIN).

Den foreigners must use dia passport/visa number to register dia sims.