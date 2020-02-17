Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thousands of men almost naked finish dey try dia luck to find two sacred sticks as part of ancient Japanese festival.

About 10,000 men wey na only small cloth dem use tie waist, follow do di ceremony for Kinryozan Saidaiji Buddhist temple for Okayama on Saturday.

Dem use water purify di men before dem begin struggle with each oda to find di sticks wey one temple priest throw for dia midst.

Dem believe say di pipo wey find di 20cm-long "shingi" sticks, no go lack good luck for di year.

Di event dey begin inside di cold water of Yoshii river wia di men go enta in oda to purify demsef.

Den een time reach, about 22:00, afta di purification stage don complete, dem go off di lights.

Di temple chief priest go come stand by window wey dey four metres high and and throw two shingi into di crowd.

For like di next two hours, all di men go begin struggle to find di two sticks inside gbege wey, sometimes, pipo dey die inside.

Aside from luck wey shingi dey bring, na also fertility festival wey dem believe same go make farmers see good harvest for di rest of di year.