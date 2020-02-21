Image copyright Oluwo

Oluwo of Iwo, King Abdulrasheed Akanbi don reject di order by council of traditional rulers for Osun State, south western Nigeria, wey nack am six months suspension.

When Oluwo follow BBC Yoruba tok, e say na true say im and oda obas do meeting but say di Ọọni no get power to suspend am.

"Na di govnor of Osun State, na im get di power to tell me to step down as di traditional ruler, because e be like say na all of dem get me for mind.

God go fight my case for me, I go prevail over dem," di ruler bin tell BBC.

Dis dey come after tori comot say Oluwo para give Alaafin of Ọyọ King Lamidi Ọlayiwọla Adeyemi III and Ọọni of Ile Ifẹ, King Adeyẹye Ẹnitan Ogunwusi.

Dem also accuse Oluwo say im nack Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa Dikrulahi Ọlaleke Akinrọpo, Ọlabiran III for face, but im say na king staff im use do self-defence.

Image copyright Ọba Dikrulahi Ọlaleke Akinrọpo, Ọlabiran Kẹta.

According to wetin local tori pipo report, na im make di council of traditional rulers for Osun nack Oluwo suspension for six months to step down temporarily.

But Oluwo say wetin dem suspend am for no be as ruler of Iwo but say dem wan consider to suspend am from meeting of Obas. E say even di suspension from obas meeting no be something wey don dey confam.