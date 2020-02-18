Image copyright Getty Images

Di latest 'word of wisdom' from popular Nigerian pastor Enoch Adeboye wia im draw ear give men not to marry woman wey no fit cook, don cause plenty tok-tok ontop social media - again.

Pastor Adeboye official Twitter account wey don dey ginger in recent times, post on Monday wetin be like marriage advice to im "sons".

"My sons, no marry woman wey no fit cook. She suppose sabi how to do house work and cook because you no fit dey eat outside all di time", di tweet from @PastorEAAdeboye bin tok.

Adeboye na di General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) wey get millions of members worldwide.

Now, social media don explode as women dey ask why e be say Adeboye no advise men to cook.

Nigerian social influencer Toke Makinwa give her own counter advice and wonder if pipo wey no be Adeboye "son" suppose dey para.

But oda women reason am say di RCCG leader make sense for im tweet.

Dis no go be di first time Pastor Adeboye don enta news ontop controversial tok im drop for sermon or for social media. For 2018, im declare if pesin no dey pay tithe, im no go go heaven.

Wetin 'Wife Material' mean?

But di 17 February trending tweet from di RCCG number one man don torchlight di universal question of wetin di role and responsibility of man and woman be inside marriage.

Many see 77-year old Adeboye as pesin from di older generation wey marry for period wey different from modern times.

Although, in Nigeria wia pipo still dey conservative pass how western kontries be, some feel say di traditional role of woman wey be to cook and clean and man wey dey work to bring money, na di best for di Nigerian society.