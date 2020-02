As many pipo from developing kontris dey look to migrate to other kontris like United Kingdom and Canada, one test wey dem no fit escape na di one to prove say dem sabi English language wella.

For oda pipo, no be to migrate but na say dem wan go study or work for dis kontris dem, International English Language Testing System (IELTS) na im popular pass. And na im cost pass.

IELTS dey accepted by New Zealand, Australia and even di US but at fee of $270, na im also cost pass. Dis fit make pipo consider oda exams wey di money no go hook dem.

No mata di exam. dem go test di candidate on how to read, hear, tok and write English language.

E dey important to know say for like immigration to UK, na only IELTS dem dey accept although universities dia fit accept 'O'/'A' Levels English wey pesin do for school.

Oda English exam wey dey

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT dey common for US waka

PTE Academic

Speaking and writing: 77 - 90 minutes

Reading: 30 - 40 minutes

Listening: 45 - 60 minutes

Results dey ready like 5 days afta.

Cost na like $200.

IELTS test