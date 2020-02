Image copyright Getty Images

According to Professor of Fertility Studies for Imperial College London, Lord Robert Winston wey appear for BBC radio on top campaign to relax di current ten year limit to freeze egg, na only 1% of eggs wey dem freeze dey later turn into belle or pikin as e later tok.

Di fertility expert warn say di freezing of egg technology no too dey successful.

But di body wey dey regulate fertility treatment for UK - di Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) put di success rate for one inside five pesin, e beta pass Lord Winston suggestion wey be one inside hundred pipo.

But why di figures dey different?

Na because di two of dem dey measure di success rate for different stages of fertility treatment.

IVF cycle wit egg wey dem don freeze dey go like dis:

Dem go begin melt di eggs wey dem be freeze

Dem go fertilize di ones wey survive afta dem melt am finish wit sperm

Di eggs wey fertilize successfully go begin develop into embryos

Dem go come transfer inside di embryos wey survive go di womb of di woman, usually one or two or up to a maximum of three for women wey ova 40.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin my eye see for all di years wey I dey find pikin

Lord Winston 1% figure dey refer to di number of frozen eggs wey dem allow to melt, come use for fertility treatment wey later result to belle and pikin.

According to data from HFEA wey dem give lord Winston wen e ask di question, di rate of belle wit dis method for 2016 na 1.8%.

Data bin no dey available for 2016 at di time wey Lord Winston bin ask di question ontop how many pikin e result to but data from 2015 show say 2% of all di egss dem melt end for pregnancy while 0.7% result to pikin.

Di HFEA dey measure di success rate based on how many embryos from frozen eggs dey result to pikin, if you measure am like dat, 19% of IVF treatment wey dem do for 2017 wit patients dia frozen eggs naim dey successful.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example IVF

Both measures miss out on important informate

If you dey reason to freeze your eggs, you go wan know your chances to get belle from one round of IVF. But to look di success rate for each egg (di number wey low pass) dey ignore di fact say one round of IVF dey involve several eggs.

According to Dr Sarah Martins Da Silva, NHS gynaecologist and lecturer, di treatment process dey come with pressure wey dey weaken tins. "no be every egg dey turn to embryo, no be every embryo dey turn to belle and no be every belle dey make pikin,"

She tok say from wen eggs defrost to fertilization, come develop into embryo, before you transfer di embryo into di woman womb, some eggs don lost.

Anoda point she raise na say di data no dey tok about di success rate of individual pipo, di data tok about di average pipo but within di group, some women eggs, everything go survive afta dem melt am, while odas no go get single one.

Dem no support media player for your device 'I fit carry belle for anybody'

Dr Sarah add say more recent data as per embryo transfers dey but HFEA no dey too dey publish data of di melting and fertilisation process.

Also, di chances say woman go get belle after she freeze her egg depend on di age wen she freeze di egg and her general health.

Women wey dey under 35 di time wen dey freeze dia eggs get di highest number of births per treatment cycle, according to HFEA data, and this rate dey reduce wit age. so, a younger, healthier woman fit get higher chance pass di 19%.