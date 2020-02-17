Ghana health officials warn against 'contaminated' imported gizzard

Image copyright Getty Images

Bureau of National Investigation for Ghana start dey investigate how three 40-footer containers of infested salmonella gizzard enter de country.

Veterinary officials for Ministry of Food and Agriculture seize one containers for de port at the port, but three others already leave de port.

Veterinary official for National Food Safety Laboratory, Dr Bashir Kikimoto talk BBC Pidgin day "dis be public health risk sake of millions of people go for suffer health issues like gastrointestinal disturbances, Crohn's disease, fever, headache den stuff."

He add say "people wey get weak immune systems like kids den adults above age 60 go fit die if dem chop dis contaminated gizzard."

BNI officials start dey investigate executives of two import companies who dem say dey begins de importation of de contaminated gizzard wey dem import from Brazil.

Authorities say dem no sure where exactly de three 40-footer containers dey currently that be why dem notify BNI.

But for now National Food Safety Laboratory officials say make de general public shun dey buy any imported gizzard. Until say dem resolve dis issue make dem buy Ghana made gizzard products for dema safety.