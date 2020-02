Image copyright Twitter/Amnesty International Image example Agba Jalingo

Di publisher of CrossRiverWatch, for Nigeria, Agba Jalingo don regain im freedom afta 179 days for prison.

Dis na afta im perfect im bail conditions wey dem grant am on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Nigeria police arrest Jalingo for August 2019, ontop accuse of treason, terrorism and say e try to scata di Cross River State goment. E plead not guilty.

Due to im long detention, Amnesty International bin declare di activist, "a prisoner of conscience".