Cameroon army don say di incident wey happun for Ngarbuh-Ntumbaw for Northwest region weh e cause damage for houses, kill five pipo, woman and four pikin dem na accident.

UN confirm tori say for sharp morning for number 14 day for February, soldiers enta Ngarbuh palace, church, di fire shot any how, burn houses and na so deh kill woman weh e get belle, pikin and old pipo dem.

For de pipo weh deh kill, nine from one family wit woman weh e bi get belle, den grand mami and e grand pikin dem.

But army for release weh Colonel Cyrill Serge Atonfack sign, say former separatist give dem informate, den six security officials trek enta Ngarbuh.

Army say Ngarbuh bi don trun na place for store all kana weapon, and for sell drugs. As army exchange gun wit 'amba boys', deh kill seven of dem. Na for dis process weh drums for petrol burn, burn houses and five pipo, woman and four pikin dem.

De number for pipo weh die, from army e release na 12, but UN Humanitarian coordinator bin don say about 22 pipo die. Population for ground don say de number fit don reach 35 pipo weh die just now, 14 of de na pikin dem.

Sister to di pregnant woman wey die tell BBC Pidgin, say army no fit justify say deh bi di look for amba boys because for all de pipo weh deh kill, no active young man bi inside.

"E bi very difficult as na some kana tin weh e surprise dem, na lock-mop" de family mimba tok.

"Na family for nine pipo weh deh finish laik dat. De woman weh eh die bin bi na widow, and e mean say deh don wipe out de whole lineage, family still bi inside shock", e explain.

"Na how de pipo die bi de real problem, army komot dem for house shoot dem, some deh shoot deh send back inside house for burn", e add.

"Pipo know military and na dem kill, deh bin set camp for Ntumbaw, break Baptist church building before elections and dey still dis church.

Army say deh don open investigate for shine eye for de killing.