Supreme Court don adjourn to March 2nd 2020 to hear di application of Imo state former Emeka Ihedioha wey ask di court to review im earlier judgement wey comot am for office.

Di Court adjourn afta Ihedioha lawyer, Kanu Agabi ask di court to give am time to enable am reply to all di process wey di lawyers of Hope Uzodinma serve am.

Na afta e ask for adjournment, di Chief Justice of Nigeria Muhammad Tanko, wey dey preside ontop di mata ask di court to shift di case go next month.

Dis dey come afta di seven-man panel of di highest court on 14 of January 2020 give judgment wey remove Iheodioha as di Governor of Imo State and declare Senator Hope Uzodinma as di winner of di last governorship election for di State.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, wey read di lead judgment for Uzodinma appeal ruling, say di votes for 388 polling unit out of di 3,523 polling units dem no include am for di election result wey INEC collate and so afta dem add di result, e show say na senator Hope Uzodinma win di election.

Di court judgement don cause plenti reaction as many Imo pipo don enta street to protest di judgement plus di PDP, di main opposition party don do I-no-go gree plus petition join give US, EU and UK goment to chook mouth for di mata.

Na sake of dis, Ihediaoha cry go di Supreme Court to ask dem to reverse di judgement and remove Hope Uzodinma as di govnor of Imo State and install am back.