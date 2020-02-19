Dem no support media player for your device Why China economy dey important to you

China be one of di world's biggest economies.

Di kontri dey make and sell different kind of products for all ova di world, from iPhones to air conditioners, and many many kontri dey depend on im plenti population spending power.

BBC tori pesin Szu Ping Chan check di mata to tell us if China economy dey inside palava, how e dey affect di world wella.