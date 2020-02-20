Image copyright Social Media Week Lagos

Social Media Week Lagos wey dey hold from di 23rd of February don get plenti informate to give una for how to move for dis information age.

Dis year, di BBC dey hold two sessions wey dem call "Turning Up the Volume for Female Voices", wey go hold for Friday, February 28, and "Growing Audiences in a Competitive Digital Space" wey go hold for Monday, February 23.

Di session go tok on how to put women for inside your tori and also ways to grow audience for d digital space as e don dey tough.

BBC cari plenti sabi pipo, wey don dey do di work take follow bodi for dis sessions dem.

Social media don be something wey plenti pipo dey use and some pipo don turn am to work sef.

SMW Lagos na part of di big Social Media Week conference wey 12 cities around di world dey hold.