Image copyright Twitter/@EFCC

Di Acting Chairman of di Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC say im strongly believe say corruption na di cause of di deadly coronavirus wey don kill more dan 1700 pipo and infect over 70,000 pipo for di world.

Ibrahim Magu wey tok dis one for di passing out parade of EFCC Detective Inspector Course Five for Kaduna State, say corruption na di biggest problem wey human being get, as e worse pass all di yamayama diseases wey dey di world.

E say to fight corruption no easy as di tin don spread like cancer into every area and na im be di cause insecurity, poverty, unemployment, low education, bad infrastructure, and all di tins wey no work for di kontri.

But e say di commission dey try develop strategy for 2020 - 2025 wey go dey in line wit di five pillars of National Anti-Corruption Strategy. E explain say from dis strategy, dem go develop three models of communication to interact wit kontri pipo on wetin EFCC dey do.

Image copyright EFCC TWITTER Image example Magu For Walk Against Corruption

According to Magu, di first strategy na to engage di public, to informate dem on how corruption take high for di kontri. Di second na to educate di public on di dangers of corruption as some pipo no see am as bad tin and di third strategy na to follow pipo wetin EFCC don achievements.

Magu say for di past six month, dem don arrest 500 youths wey dey into yahoo-yahoo and oda cybercrimes and dem don charge dem go court but dey no want make dem jail dem and dem follow some agencies do collabo on how dem fit reform dis youths.

Magu wey dey emotional as im dey read out some of di achievements of di agencies in di fight against corruption say for 2016, dem arrest and send go prison 103 persons, for 2017, di number increase go 195, 2018, 314 and by 2019 di number be 1221.