One criminal court for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, don free Nigerian Islamic preacher Ibrahim Ibrahim, wey bin dey on death row on charges of drug trafficking.

According to statement wey Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria goment release, Ibrahim get im freedom on Monday, afta lawyers wey Govnor Bello Mohammed Matawalle send make dem go defend am.

Authorities for Saudi gbab oga Ibrahim three years ago wen im land di kontri afta dem discover drugs for im luggage. Dem later find out say dem plant di drugs.

Ibrahim wey enta Saudi to perform lesser Hajj three years ago enter authorities hand after dem see drugs for bags but Zamfara goment and di preacher maintain say some pipo put am.

Among di delegation wey Zamfara govnor send go Saudi on top di mata include Zamfara state commissioner of special duty, Mohammed Sadiq, wey break di news say Ibrahim na free man and fit come back home.

Na some months ago, Govnor Matawalle meet Presido Buhari on top di mata and e direct minister of Justice Abubakar Malami to intervene.

Di Saudi court rule in favour to free Ibrahim afta Nigeria present some evidence including written statement from di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem don arrest and charge di three pesins wey plan di drugs ontop di defendant, oga Ibrahim.

For 2018, Saudi authorities arrest anoda Nigerian, Zainab Aliyu, afta dem find drugs for her luggage.

Zainab wey bin dey on detth row too regain her freedom for 2019 afta authorities chook mouth wen dem find out say dem plant di drugs for her bag.

Some Kano airport workers still dey go court on top charges say na dem dey put drugs for passengers bag wey dey go Saudi.