Image copyright Science Photo Library

Nigeria dey among bottom kontris wey no fit protect pikin health, dia environmemnt and future of dia children.

Tori be say one new report from World Health Organization togeda wit ogbonge reseachers for Lancet wey dem release Tuesday night tok say Nigeria dey 174 position behind Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

Di report, wey dem title- A Future for di World Children compare di performance of child wey dey prosper among 180 kontries of di world.

How dem take do di ranking

Di ranking dey based on factors wey include means of how pikin dey survive and well-being like health, education, nutrition, equity and income gaps.

Di organizations wey join hand do dis ogbonge report na World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and The Lancet and na yesterday dem release am.

Dem advice Nigeria toamong oda tins do di following:

Oda actions on child and adolescent health

To protect children, the independent Commission's authors called for a new global movement driven by and for children. Specific recommendations include:

1.Stop CO2 emissions wit the utmost urgency, to ensure say children pikins get future for dis planet

2.Place pikins and young adults dey for di centre of efforts to achieve sustainable development

3.New policies and investment inside all sectors wey go target pikin health and rights.

4.Put pikin voices into policy decisions

5.Tighten national regulation of harmful commercial marketing, supported by a new Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child