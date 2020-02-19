Image copyright Getty Images

Tori wey dey spread for social media say na through broiler chicken coronavirus (COVID19) take dey spread, na fake news, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) don deny di rumour.

NCDC say di virus no get any link to broiler chicken and Scientists don dey work to discover di animal wey be di carrier of dis virus wey don kill more dan 1700 pipo and infect over 70,000 pipo for di world.

E dey surprise to hear di rumour wey say COVID19 dey come from broiler chicken, one official wey dey inside di communication department of NCDC, Chukwuemeka Oguanuo tell BBC.

"You know say different rumours na im dey come up every day, one rumour bin don first come up say dem find di virus inside one animal wey dem dey call Pangolin. I dey even surprise to hear di one of broiler chicken."

"As for now, wetin we know be say majority of di cases dey transmitted from human to human."

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.

Authorities confam say di virus fit spread from human-to-human

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include ;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

Pneumonia