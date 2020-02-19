Image copyright Hannah Baxter / FACEBOOK

One former rugby league player, im wife and dia three children die inside fire for di Australian city of Brisbane.

Emergency workers find di bodi of Rowan Baxter and im pikin dem, wey dey under age of 10, inside car, police tok.

Hannah Baxter, wey be 31 years, die later for hospital from serious burns all ova her bodi.

Report bin say she jump comot from car dey shout : "E pour me petrol".

"Dis na horrific scene," Det Insp Mark Thompson tel tori pipo: "We still dey investigate di mata, but wen police reach di crime scene di car dey burn.

Police find Rowan Baxter, 42, and im three pikin - age three, four and six - wey don die inside di car.

Rowan Baxter bin dey for di front passenger seat and Hannah Baxter bin dey drive di car, police tok.

Image copyright ABC NEWS/ LEXY HAMILTON-SMITH Image example Crime scene for Brisbane Camp Hill area

Pipo wey dey live for di area tell Australian tori pipo say dem see madam Baxter, 31, jump comot from di car wen she dey on fire.

She bin dey critical condition wen dem cari her go Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, police tok. But dem confam am say she later die on Wednesday.

Tori be say di couple bin don separate late last year, and dem dey try to agree on who dia children go dey live with.

pair had reportedly separated late last year, and were trying to work out custody arrangements.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison say im "heart dey go out to di families and community wey dey go through dis tragic time and di emergency workers wey dey di horrible scene."

Skip Twitter post by @ScottMorrisonMP Devastating news out of Camp Hill. My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene. If you or anyone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. https://t.co/qJDieLMRiN — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 19, 2020

Federal MP Terri Butler say di mata shake am well-well reach bone.