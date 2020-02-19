Image copyright The Governor of Borno State Image example Professor Babagana Umara Zulum visit Auno wia Boko Haram kill 30 passengers

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum don declare fasting and prayer for di state on Monday, February 24, against Boko Haram insurgents.

Im say dis na to add to di efforts of Nigeria military and volunteer forces dem.

For inside message wey Zulum post for Facebook im say dis one no mean say public holiday go dey on di Monday.

Im tok dey come afta Boko haram recent attack on community dem for different parts of Borno state, di latest happun for Chibok on Tuesday afta di attack for Auno wey kill 30 passengers last week Sunday.

Di govnor say im call for prayers dey strange, but na necessary decision based on di popular wish of Borno pipo.

Image copyright The Governor of Borno State Image example Borno govnor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum

"Even though say dis decision dey based on popular demand of our pipo, some observers fit argue say na strange call. But then, strange evil don happun for Borno since 2009, and sometimes, strange ailments require strange approach dem. Na wetin Zulum tok

"As your govnor, I dey declare Monday 24 February 2020 as day of devotion to pray for di return of peace for Borno. I plan to fast on dat day and I dey appeal to everybody for Borno wey fit, to join for dis simple but rewarding spiritual endeavour.

"I also appeal for di sacrifices of all other well-meaning friends and associates of Borno wey fit to join us for di fasting on Monday, insha'Allah, for di restoration of peace for Borno State and di rest of Nigeria.

Im advice pipo to prayer well-well. But tell dem say no need to gada for open fields for dramas.

Nigerian military dey struggle to end di war against insurgency by Boko Haram and oda small-small groups.

Tori be say di militants don kill kill more than thirty thousand pipo, and pursue more than two million comot from dia house for dia insurgency war wey don pass ten years wey di military neva fit end.