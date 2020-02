Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oga Mahathir return to power in 2018

DI Malaysian prime minister, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, submit im resign letter to di king.

Oga Mahathir resignation dey come as rumours say di pesin wey im favour as im replacement - Anwar Ibrahim - no dey invited to form di new coalition goment.

Di oldest prime minister for di world enter power for 2018.

For victory wey shock pipo, he defeat former prime minister Najib Razak, wey involve for one multibillion-dollar accuse of magomago.

Di Prime Minister Office say dem submit di letter of resignation at 13:00 local time (05:00 GMT). No other informate dey inside di statement.

Oga Mahathir na big man wey don dey inside Malaysian politics for decades - im be prime minister from 1981 to 2003, and na member of di ruling party Barisan Nasional.