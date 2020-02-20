Image copyright Instagram/ruslaanmumtaz

Di news of di ogbonge film wey Nollywood and Bollywood wan join togeda produce don begin dey totori di mind of fans.

Nigerian actress wey act for dis upcoming film, Namaste Wahala don tell fans say dem don finish filming of di movie wey dem wan release on 24 April.

Ini Dima-Okojie wey go play lead role with Indian actor, Ruslaan Mumtaz for di film say di movie dey all about love story wey cut across di cultures of di two kontries - dat na India and Nigeria plus say e get romance, comedy and drama inside.

Ogbonge actors wey she list say dey di movie na; Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Osas Ighodaro, comedian broda shaggi, rapper M.I Abaga and many odas.

Pesin wey direct di movie na one Indian businesswoman wey don turn filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.

How fans dey react

One twitter user no fit hide her surprise wen she hear about dis collabo.

Anoda pesin for twitter say di title of di movie alone na im make am wan watch am. E explain say Namaste mean Peace, while wahala for pidgin mean trouble/problem, so therefore Namaste Wahala mean peace and trouble.

See oda fans reactions as dem dey ginger to watch di film.

OkayAfrica tok say dis no be di first time Nollywood-Bollywood dey collabo togeda to do film. Dem don first do one for 2017 wey dey title J.U.D.E.

Nigeria and India dey among two of biggest film industries for di world - each year dem dey generate like $800m and $2.6bn respectively.