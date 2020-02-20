Image copyright Karen Kasmauski

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say about 103 pipo na im don die so far from di Lassa fever virus outbreak inside di kontri.

For dia recent report (From 10 - 16 February, 2020 wey be week 7), di number of new confam cases increase from 109 wey e bin dey before for week 6, to 115 cases.

And all dis new case dey come from 16 states; Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, Enugu, Abia, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Sokoto and Katsina. In total, for dis year, 26 states don record at least one confam case.

So far, from di beginning of di Lassa outbreak come reach now, 2176 Suspected cases na im dem record while 586 cases na im dem don confam.

Dem add say of all di confam cases, 73% come from Edo (35%), Ondo (32%) and Ebonyi (6%).

Two new health care workers also dey affected for Bauchi and Katsina and dis bring di number of health workers wey di virus don affect since January come reach now to 20.

How goment dey respond to di outbreak

NCDC report say dem don activate National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response activities all ova di states. Out of di states with di confam cases, eight of dem get activated state level EOCs

Dem don deploy National Rapid Response Teams from NCDC to support response activities for nine states.

Dem don activate State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre for affected states.

Di five molecular laboratories for Lassa fever testing for NCDC network dey work with full capacity to make sure say dem test all samples and provide results within di shortest time.

NCDC say dem dey work to support states for Nigeria to identify treatment centre for every state, and support di one wey don already dey exist with care, treatment and IPC commodities.

Dem don also increase Risk communications and community engagement activities across states using television, radio, print, social media and oda strategies.

Symptom of Lassa Fever

Lassa Fever dey come first like any oda febrile (fever) sickness like malaria. Di time between infection and wen di symptoms go begin dey appear for di body na 2 to 21 days.

According to NCDC, early treatment and diagnosis dey increase di chances of survival. Di symptom include;

High fever.

Sore throat.

Vomiting.

Chest Pain.

Back Pain.

General Muscle Pain.

Cough.

Diarrhoea.

Stomach Pain.

Swollen face eyes and neck.