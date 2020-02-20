Image example One of di major Nigerian goment oil refinery tanda for Port Harcourt

Fuel scarcity don hit di oil city of Port Harcourt as filling stations shut down and no dey sell at all.

Petrol dey sell for as high as N350 per litre, transport fare don double for Port Harcourt, as tanker drivers, NUPENG, IPMAN and oda major petrol stations begin strike on Wednesday 19 February, 2020

Tori be say Rivers State taskforce on road decongestion and military pipo arrest and impound some tanker drivers and dia trucks.

Wit di intervention of di State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, GOC 6 division Nigerian Army agree to release di 16 trucks.

Na wen dem go to collect di trucks, dem see say Army don hand over some of di trucks to Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC dey suspect say dem carry illegal petroleum products.

Na dis one make di tanker drivers unions vex call di strike and order all filling stations not to sell petroleum products at all.

Tori don worwor for Port Harcourt sotey commercial transport drivers don double di normal price as place wey passengers dey pay N50 per drop don dey take N100 per drop.

Image example Many passengers no even fit see commercial transport motor to enta.

Michael Agba wey be Keke Napep driver complain to BBC Pidgin say di strike dey affect dia business bad bad as many of dem carry di keke on hire purchase so if dem buy 4 litres of fuel N1500 for black market, dem no go fit meet up even if dem double di transport fare so make Goment see how dem for resolve di matter make dem call off di strike.

National Treasurer for NUPENG, Alex Agwanwor tell BBC Pidgin say wetin dem want na for di taskforce and security pipo to stop to dey arrest and harass tanker drivers wen dem arrest dem, dem dey charge dem fine of N150,000 or dem go jail.

Dem also dem demand for di release of all di tankers wey dey arrested and for Goment to call dem make dem sidon resolve all di issues.

Dr. Peter Medee, di Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources tell BBC Pidgin say dem don intervene and release di last truck wey di taskforce arrest.

Image copyright Other Image example Official pump price of petrol for Nigeria na N145 per litre.

E add say dem go get meeting with all di stakeholders wey involve di Ministry, Army, DPR, Civil Defense, Police and di National leadership of all di unions to see how dem go resolve di palava and di meeting go hold by 10am today.

Port Harcourt na oil rich city, wey tanda for di Niger Delta region of Nigeria wia crude oil wey dem dey take produce petroleum products dey boku as natural resources.

Dis no be di first time wey scarcity of petrol dey shelle for di city. Di last petrol scarcity happun for April 2019.

Kwanta between authorities and petroleum workers unions na im dey mostly cause artificial fuel scarcity for di city.

Most times wen dis kain tin happun, di petrol stations wey close down dey get fuel but refuse to sell untill dem don get order from dis powerful petroleum workers union to begin sell.

Dis particular case wey happun now na only for Port Harcourt pipo dey experience am, as e no affect oda parts of Nigeria.

