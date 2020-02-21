Image copyright Lincon Edochie Image example Pete Edochie become popular for Nigeria afta im play di lead role of Okonkwo for NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe bestselling novel, Things Fall Apart.

72 year old Nollywood actor Pete Edochie become topic of discussion for many Nigerians on Friday afta one viral video of di ogboge actor land for social media.

For di video yan say man for Nigeria no suppose kneel down to propose to woman becos no African culre be dat.

Na dat tok scata Twitter by Friday morning sotey Oga Edochie begin trend.

Who be Pete Edochie?

Pete Edochie start im career for radio as junior programmes assistant for 1967 at di age of 20 before im move up to di level of director.

Im become house hold name for di movie industry for Nigeria afta im play di lead role of Okonkwo for NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe bestselling novel, Things Fall Apart.

Dem born Oga Edochie for Kaduna for March 7, 1947, im grow up for Zaria but leave during Nigeria civil war. Im from Nceje for Oyi Local goment Area of Anambra state for south east of Nigeria

Di ogbonge actor dey speak Igbo, Hausa, Latin, German and French.

Edochie marry at di age of 22 to im beautiful wife, Josephine and dem dey blessed wit six pikins of which two Yul and Linc Edochie na both Nollywood actors.

Di veteran Nollywood actor na strong Catholic Christian.

See di video of wetin Pete Edochie tok;

Pete Edochie had this to say about men who kneel down to propose to their women.pic.twitter.com/olgxdf3GWh — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 20, 2020

Dis na how pipo take react to di mata

Skip Twitter post by @tayelolu_LordB Papa Adeboye (who has been married for 53 years) and Pete Edochie (who has been married for 51 years) shared their views on marriage and relationship, you're bashing them.



Skip Twitter post by @partyjollof_ After I kneel down to propose to my fiancée





Skip Twitter post by @Mayoveli When you really get into the mindset of older Nigerians, you'd understand why we are where we are.









Skip Twitter post 2 by @partyjollof_ Another proof that Nigerians can’t differentiate Nollywood from Reality.



See some feems wey im play ordinary roles

Cross fire - For dis im 1990s feem, Pete Edochie act as pastor, for one scene inside di movie wey Segun Arinze star as arm robber wey come in house to steal di church offering wen im refuse to give am di money Oga Arinze shot and kill im wife. Eventually di thieves come back to ask for forgiveness (Again for hia im no be 'Igwe or Herbalist')

- Again, im no play di Chief priest or King role for dis feem, even though im character for match di Oracle. For di 1998 movie, im be regular pesin for di feem wey just no wan allow make three fraudsters no come im village to tiff di shrine.

Lost Kingdom - for dis feem, na Kanayo O Kanayo be di main character but Pete Edochie be ordinary good pesin for di feem. Im dey part of di Igwe cabinet, for di feem im believe im royalty must to follow di right process but e get one rich man wey be cunning pesin - Kanayo O Kanayo wey bin one become di Igwe but tradition no dey allow dat kain tin.

Linc Edochie wey be di pikin of di ogbonge actor tell BBC Pidgin say as di 72 year old actor dey grow old, writers for di Nollywood movie industry no dey give am roles wey go stress am sake of im health, so na Igwe roles im dey play pass.

Image example Edochie act Okonkwo role for 1980

Oga Edochie don act ova three hundred feems for di movie industry for Nigeria aka Nollywood, including "Igodo", "Egg of Life", Billionaire Club, and more recently, Genevieve Nnaji hit feem, "Lionheart".

Na one Lotanna Odunze, wey many sabi as Sugabelly, bin call out Pete Edochie for her Tweet to claim say him be bad actor.

Dis na some of di tins pipo dey tok for Twitter about

Pete Edochie is truly a bad actor actually. What we want is to see him among the Merry Men, play Sunday Dagboru, get featured in John Wick 4 and act as a grandson to Olu Jacobs in a movie. Is that too much to ask for? — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) November 6, 2019

Pete Edochie a bad actor , nothing wey Emeka no go see for ladipo 😂😂😂😂 .. So its Pete edochie's turn today , some of you are just mad and have nobody to tell u — Zaddy Yo!!! (@zadde_yo) November 6, 2019