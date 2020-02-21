Image copyright Facebook/Chima Ikwunado and JOSHUA EZE

Di Family of Chima Ikwunado, di mechanic wey die for police detention afta dem torture am say dem dey get pressure to settle di case out of court.

Elder brother of Chima, Anthony Ikwunado tell BBC Pidgin say Commissioner of Police for Rivers State invite di family to tok how dem fit settle di matter out of court.

"We meet di Commissioner of Police and im say make we try settle dis matter amicably without going to court. I say my pipo dey for court.

Di masses dey involved, not only di family. So di group get to come togeda before we fit do anything. Na justice we want. We want justice for Chima. " Na so im tok.

Di Ikwunado family don drag di police go Federal High Court for Port Harcourt sake of di torture and death of Late Chima Ikwunado and di four Oda Ikoku traders; Victor Ogbonna, Ifeanyi Osuji, Ifeanyi Onyekwere and Osaze Friday wey police special unit, E-Crack for Mile One Police Station arrest and torture.

Na Chima father, Kelvin Ikwunado and im wife, Adaugo Ikwunado naim file di fundamental rights matter dey ask for justice for late Chima and di four Ikoku traders.

Justice J. K. Omotosho wey hear di case come adjourn to 27 February, 2020 to allow dem serve di court notices to di Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 6 and Inspector General of Police as dem bin no dey court when di matter come up on 20 February, 2020.

Lawyer to di Ikwunado family, Princess Lawrence say dem go make sure say dem serve all di necessary processes so dem fit start hearing on di adjourned date.

Meanwhile, di result of di autopsy dem conduct on di deadibody of Late Chima Ikwunado for di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH Mortuary on 10 February, 2020, never still come out.

Di two pathologists, Dr Steven Musa and Dr. Colonel Chukwuegbu wey conduct di autopsy bin say dem go release di result within 10 days.