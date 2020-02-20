Tope Alabi react to her zanku dance for viral video

Image copyright TOPE ALABI/Facebook Image example TOPE ALABI na very popular Yoruba gospel singer

Nigerian gospel musician, Tope Alabi don react afta im social media fans drag am on top the kin dance wey dey see as 'worldly.'

Di music star tok say na im papa burial and she wan praise her God for her own way.

"I need di dance. Na my papa burial and na some gospel artists organise di praise to worship God. I need to praise God. I need to praise God. I just need am. E no dey easy to bury somebodi papa. Some pipo die before dia papa and mama die. As pesin wey bi strong Christian, you know say you need di dance', na wetin she tok.

Since di video of Tope Alabi dance comot, and as fans dey tag am 'worldly' dance move, pipo don react for different ways.

Some pipo don tok say she no portray di Christianity wey she claim. For others, nothing do di video.

Tobi Alabi na very popular gospel singer wey come from Ogun state, southwest Nigeria. She become famous for her soundtracks for Yoruba feem.

But later, she come give her life to Christ and turn to gospel singer.