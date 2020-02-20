Cameroon army say deh arrest soldier weh e kill driver for Bamenda

Image copyright Cameroon Army/ Facebook

Cameroon defence minister, Joseph Beti Assomo say deh arrest soldier weh e shoot, kill driver weh e deny for stop for patrol team for Bamenda, Northwest Cameroon.

Tori na say Fuh Augustin, weh na driver bin deny for stop for patrol weh e bin di chase separatist fighters.

As e run, take short cut reach for hospital deh follow e, den soldier kam shoot, kill e.

Defence minister say de soldier no respect 'engagement rule' and deh don catch e, lock'am for gendarmerie.

"Army don open 'Flagrante Delicto' investigate and go give finding for public minister tok.

Image copyright Cameroon Army/ Facebook

Beti Assomo say for dia immediate findings, de driver for motor weh deh suspect'am, bin carry one Fru Ramarus weh deh shoot e foot or Mbengwi-Bamenda road, for fight with goment forces.

Deh cut Romarus e leg for St Mary Hospital for wusai e bi di follow treatment as outpatient.

Na for dis hospital weh Doctors without Borders di work for safe pipo dia lives.

Dis incident happen as deh world di still deh inside shock afta deh kill 22 pipo for Ngarbuh, 14 of dem pikin dem. Kontri pipo accuse army but army deny say na by accident de pipo dem die.

Just now for Anglophone regions, soldiers flop for all side especially as deh bin send 700 of dem for de two regions before elections.

Kontri pipo di also complain say army di harass dem, deh arrest pipo anyhow, shoot some, goment no di gree, deh say army di do e work for protect population.

Plenti insecurity dey for Anglophone regions just now for seka Anglophone crisis weh e start for 2016. For 2017, separatists take guns di fight goment forces and population don tight for middle, di suffer plenti.

About 3000 pipo don die, about half a million run go odas areas, about 600,000 pikin dem komot for school and just now about 60,000 dey Nigeria as refugees.