Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di first couple bin first marry for court ceremony for Uk seven years ago

Wedding Bells don dey ring for Sierra Leone capital of Freetownas Presido Julius Maada Bio dey wait for im First Lady to walk down di aisle on Friday.

Presido Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio go do dia marriafe again for Catholic Church.

Di first husband and wife inside Sierra Leone, first marry for civil ceremony for Britain for 2013 before di former army general become president.

Fatima be Muslim but e dey very common for Sierra Leone to dey see mixed religion marriages,

State officials say di wedding go dey lowkey meaning say dem fit no throw big party as pipo bin wan vex say how dem wan do big wedding wen di kontri economy bad as e be.

Tori pesin Umaru Fofana bin tell BBC say di presido former wife bin dey claim say dem marry wit Catholic priest for di east of di konti but di marriage registry of di church no get di record of dat wedding.

Pipo just dey feel dis presidenial wedding for social media sotay e turn big conversation for di kontri.