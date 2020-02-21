Image copyright PAVEL DARYL KEM SENOUA Image example Cameroonian student wey bin get coronaavirus but don well.

Parents for Cameroonians for China thank President Biya weh e order make goment send FCFA 50 million for Cameroon Ambassador for China-Pekin for assist kontri pipo dem, but say de money over small.

Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before don kill more dan 2,004 pipo and infect over 75,000 pipo all ova di world.

For assist about 300 kontri pipo dem for China as deh craiy say deh need assistance wit chop, masks and oda tins, goment don order make deh give FCFA 50m for ambassador for helep dem.

200 Cameroonians na im dey inside special control area alias quarantine sake of coronavirus inside Wuhan, China wia di disease don claim many lives alreadi.

Goment say dis wan na first step for assistance as deh di follow how tins di waka and go announce dia next step for helep kontri pipo dem.

Basson George, president for association for parents weh deh get dia pikin dem for China say goment don take correct step but say kontri pipo for China need more.

Wetin BBC Pidgin sabi ontop dis mata be say, no specific instruction dey inside di communiqué or release from President Biya to di Cameroon Ambassador to China Martin Mpana ontop how to share or spend di money.