Image copyright @NAkufoAddo/Twitter

Ghana students for Wuhan say dem receive $500 from govment which dem for take buy some supplies wey dem dey need during the lockdown.

Students say dem no receive any food supplies yet but confirm say dem get some monies.

Some students for Wuhan confirm give BBC Pidgin say dem receive $500 each from govment for dema upkeep.

Despite de funds wey dem send, govment say evacuation of student no be possible.

"We totally, government totally, Mr President totally understand de situation dem dey inside but as at last week Wednesday, we feel say evacuation no be possible at dis point," Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway talk.

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus: 'Evacuate us now,' Ghana students for Wuhan send SOS message to Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, de Ghana Health Service (GHS) set up hot lines for public where dem fit call for assistance on any coronavirus issues.

De two hotline go dey Greater Accra Regional Hospital where health experts go dey on standby plus information den any assistance in relation to de deadly virus.