How Coronavirus dey spread and kill pipo

As China continue to fight dey fight di Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, officials for di kontri say no Nigerian resident don contact di disease. In fact one Cameroonian wey bin test positive don heal.

But how di new coronavirus wey dey cause Covid-19 disease dey spread and kill pipo? Dat na just one of many day to day, unanswered questions about dis latest health threat wey many pipo dey ask.

As at today di virus wey don kill more than 2,236 and total number of pesin wey dey infected na more than 75,000 pipo all ova di world. Plenti of di deaths dey for di rest of Asia, according to latest figure from China wia di virus for start.

For dia daily official newsletter concerning status of di disease, di goment say 29 foreigners na im dey infected out of which dem don cure 18 and discharge dem from hospital while two don die and nine still dey under quarantine and treatment.

How dis Virus dey spread

According to di World health Organization, dis new coronavirus na respiratory virus wey dey spread mainly through contact with infected pesin through discharge wey come out from di pesin. For example, coughs or sneezes, or through droplet of saliva or discharge from di nose.

Coronaviruses na zoonotic, meaning say na from animals na im humans dey contact di virus .

. Pipo wey dey live or travel go area wia di CODVID-19 virus start (Hubei, China) fit dey for risk of infection. Those wey dey infected from oda kontries dey among pipo wey recently travel from China or wey don dey live or work closely wit those travellers, like family members, co-workers or medical professionals wey dey care for patient before dem know say di patient dey infected with di virus.

Who dey for more risk?

Older pipo plus those wey bin get medical conditions before (like diabetes and heart disease) dey for more risk to dey seriously sick with di virus, according to WHO.

Health workers wey dey care for pesin wey dey sick with COVID-19 disease dey for higher risk and must protect demsef with di correct infection prevention and control procedures.

How to prevent di virus.

Becos of di way di virus dey spread, e dey important make everybodi practice good respiratory hygiene. For example e dey good make you cover your mouth and nose with your elbow wen you dey sneeze or cough or even use tissue and troway am immediately for dustbin wey dey closed.

E also dey very important for pipo to wash dia hands always with either alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Maintain at least one metre (three feet) distance between yoursef and oda pipo, particularly those wey dey cough, sneeze and get fever.

Avoid using your hand to touch your eyes, nose and mouth because di hands go don touch many surfaces wey fit don dey contaminated with di virus.

Avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products. Handle raw meat, milk or animal organs with care.

Avoid close contact with anyone wey dey show symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing and sneezing.

Wetin be di Symptoms of Coronavirus

Di main symptoms include ;

Difficulty to breath or shortness of breath

Fever

Coughing and sneezing.

E fit also lead to organ failure

For serious case, di infection fit cause Pneumonia

severe acute respiratory syndrome

kidney failure

And Death

Wetin we know about Coronavirus

As at today di virus wey don kill more dan 2,004 pipo and infect over 75,000 pipo all ova di world.

Di virus, wey dem also know as 2019-nCoV, na new strain of coronavirus wey dem neva see for humans before.

Coronaviruses na broad family of viruses, but na only six (di new one go make am seven) na im expert know say don infect pipo.

World Health Organization bin don advise say make pipo avoid "unprotected" contact with live animals, and make dem cook meat and eggs well-well, plus avoid close contact with anyone wit cold or flu-like symptoms as way to protect demsef against COVID19.

Both scientist for Nigeria and all ova di world don dey work togeda to find out di source of di virus and e be say dem neva still know di source.