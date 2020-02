Image copyright Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo/ Facebook Image example Before e election as deputy govnor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo bin be di senator wey dey represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

One court for Abuja don order Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate allegation say di newly elected deputy govnor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo use fake National Service Corps Certificate take contest election.

Oga Lawrence recently take oath of office alongside di State govnor, Douye Diri on February 14, 2019.

Tori be say na one APC man from Bayelsa State, Benjamin Youdiowei na im carry di matter go court say Lawrence present forged certificate to Nigeria election body so e fit contest for di election.

Di judge wey sit over di case, Abubakar Sadiq bin don issue arrest warrant of Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for November 27, 2019 wen im no appear for court.

So on Wednesday, Youdiowei lawyer, Seidu jibrin reveal say di police division wey di court ask to investigate di matter transfer di case to di Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit.

For im response, di judge say di police for come tell di court if dem no dey able to handle di case instead of dem to decide to transfer di case to IGP.

Na dia di judge come cancel e former order wey say make police handle di case, e come tell di DSS wey be Nigeria secret police to take up di case.

Oga Lawrence camp neva react to dis order from di Court.