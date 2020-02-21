Wetin di bill for repentant Boko Haram agency dey about

Image copyright AFP

Nigeria Senate on Thursday introduce bill to create agency wey go epp deradicalise repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

Na former Yobe Governor, Senator Ibrahim Geidam, wey di represent Yobe East Senatorial District na im introduce di bill wey e tag "National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalization and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria (Est, etc) Bill, 2020".

Dis na afta di Nigerian goment recently announce di integration of more than one thousand repentant Boko Haram suspects dem.

Oga Gaidam say di agency go maintain communication to understand di immediate needs to fight Boko Haram for di kontri.

But hours afta di bill pass first reading, many Nigerians on top social media don di criticise di move.

Wetin di bill really mean?

Di bill na to epp give di repentant Boko Haram boys dem di opportunity to learn handwork like carpentry, to mould clay and do oda art work.

Di bill believe say di former Boko Haram members go fit get dia mind back and begin to live normal like everibodi.

Wetin be di aim of di bill?

To make repentant Boko Haram boys dem to become useful for di kontri by providing dem avenue to change

Provide avenue for reconciliation and promote National Unity

To encourage odas wey still neva repent to do so by abandoning di group

Epp goment get insider information about Boko Haram and how dem dey operate

E go make goment to address di security problem wey dey happun for di kontri quick quick sake of di valuable informate wey e get

E go make some of di Boko Haram boys dem to regret wetin dem do and turn from wetin dem bin believe before.

"Dis move go affect di kontri security"

Former oga of Nigeria secret Police, Mike Ejiofor say dis move go dabaru di kontri security di more.

Oga ejiofor say everi day Nigerians dey die anyhow on top Boko Haram attack and to dey tink of to rehabilitate or pardon pipo wey don kill-kill innocent Nigerians no make sense at all.

E say na dis kain double standard of goment di make di security situation for di kontri di get worse.

No be only oga Ejiofor don chook mouth to condemn dis bill, social media sef don catch fire on top di mata as many Nigerians para.