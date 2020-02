Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: Who go win?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go meet again for Las Vegas after their controversial draw for December 2018

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go face each oda again for early mor-mor on Sunday, almost 15 months afta dia last fight end for draw for Los Angeles.

Tickets for dia Las Vegas fights dey go for thousands of dollars, already di fighters dey badmouth each oda ahead of di fight.

Di big prize na Wilder WBC world title. If Fury win am e mean say all four heavyweight belts go dey shared between two British fighters - him and Anthony Joshua, go hold di IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Wilder dey start as favourite according to betting pipo before di fighters go waka enta di ring around 05:00 GMT on Sunday morning. Dis na everything you need to know about di fight.

Las Vegas don set for di big fight

Image copyright Getty Images

Na few tickets remain for di fight wey go happun for MGM Grand Garden Arena, di ticket prize na from $425 (£330) for open market to $10,000 (£7,754) for black market.

For Las Vegas Strip, fans fit pay $100 (£77) to watch di fight for big screen while di fight go cost $74.99 (£58) to buy for house for pipo wey dey live for US, e mean say dem fit raise up to $150m (£116m) even before dem collect ticket money. In terms of money for di two men dia money fit reach eight- figure for dat night alone.

Na di biggest heavyweight fight for 20, 30, or even 50 years - dat na if you listen to wetin Fury dey tok.

"I don dey here for 25 years and I neva see dis kind investment for pay-per-view fight," na wetin BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello tok.

Im 5 Live Boxing sidekick Steve Bunce add say: "Two men wey dey unbeaten, elite versus elite. Make wey no forget say we dey see something wey we no dey every day. Dis na monster."

Who go win?

Image copyright AFP Image example Wilder first fight with Fury end for draw

Some UK betting company dey put Wilder as slight favourite for di sports betting facility for MGM Grand, wia some big spenders fit force di prize to change as di fight dey near.

Costello add say: I feel say Wilder don learn from im first fight and e go dey better dis time to close di space dem. I know when im go catch Fury but I feel say im go catch am."

Bunce respond: "I feel say we go see Wilder box small and Fury go dey more aggressive. I no think say dis changes dem go last. I believe say Fury go survive some difficult moment and then win on points. And yes, e go dey controversial."

Sabi pipo and betting pipo dey divided.

"Dis na di moment we don dey wait for tey-tey," dat na wetin Wilder tok dis week.

Dis na di latest twist for dis rivalry. At least di waiting dey nearly over.

Image copyright BBC Sport

So wetin don change since dia last fight?

Wilder neva too change, so di result of dis fight go depend on di success of failure of di changes Fury don make.

Outside di gym, im profile for US don rise, wey don also bring new demands.

Inside di gym, im get one new trainer. SugarHill Steward, wey be policeman before, dey call imself "di knockout architect", afta im learn how to box for di legendary Detroit Kronk Gym.

Fury get new cuts man - in case di wound wey need 47 stitches after im September win over Otto Wallin open again - and im also hire di chef wey UFC star Conor McGregor dey use. Im no dey drink Diet coke, drink wey im like well-well.

Di most important one of all dem na im promise to move away from im style and any try to knock out deadly puncher.

"Wetin I do di last time clearly no dey good enough, so we go for di knockout," na wetin Fury tok. "I feel say Wilder go come out of di gates like horse wey dey run to try to knock me out."