Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye Telu 1 na di 16th pesin to become di Oluwo of Iwoland

Dem born am on 21 June, 1967 to di family of late Prince Kola Akanbi of Molasan Compound, Gbaase Ruling House, Iwo, Osun State for South West Nigeria.

Oba Abdulrasheed become di Oluwo of Iwo for November 2015 wen im be 48 years.

Since im become King, plenti controversies don surround am

Allow im Queen wear crown

Popularly for Yorubaland, na Kings dey wear crown but Oba Abdulrasheed allow im wife, Queen Chanel Chin to wear crown like King.

Plenti pipo criticise am say e no dey right for Queen to dey wear am but im tell tori pipo say di pipo wey dey bad mouth am no sabi culture.

"Di first queen of Oduduwa (first Yoruba king), Olokun dey wear crown. Any king from di lineage of Oduduwa suppose allow im Queen to wear crown," im tok.

Emir title

Im dey see himself as modern king

Wen im wear Emir cloth to siddon for throne, pipo dey criticise am say im no supposed dress like an Emir to siddon for Throne

Oba Akanbi tell tori pipo say God dey use di pipo wey dey against im fashion style to lift am up.

He say im be King and go remain King for life, say dem fit dey call am Emir of Yorubaland also the Igwe of Yorubaland and the Obi of Yorubaland.

"Dis na to upgrade and update our traditional culture, make e for no go into extinction," na so im tok.

Im adopt Islam instead of traditional religion

Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi say im no go fit worship Idols say im no believe in di gods.

Im dey even advocate say make dem comot dat part of di Yoruba culture.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi say im no dey take after any gods say im no dey next to any gods.

"I command dem, dem no dey command me. I comot di Orisa wey bin dey my palace for ova 800 years. No oda lesser gods suppose dey di king palace. God na jealous God and im no go watch you dey raise anoda idol as im mate." He tok.

Public divorce

For December, Oba Akanbi release press statement to inform pipo say im don divorce im wife.

For di statement e say "Sake of personal differences wey we no fit reconcile, Chanel Chin no be im Majesty Queen again. We ask di public make dem no do any business transaction with her or make any request dey use her office as Queen, We wish her all di best for her new joni."

Fighting

For February, dem accuse Oba Akanbi say im attack Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa during one meeting wey di Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11 call to settle land mata between di monarchs.

Due to di alleged injury he get from di attack, report say Akinropo land for hospital.

But Oluwo for statement defend im action, he tok say Akinropo called am bad bad names and im bin wan shook im staff for im eyes.

"I heavily reject am with di force wey im no fit withstand," he add.

Suspension

Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers suspend di Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for six months.

Di committee wey dem set up find am guilty say im assault anoda Oba within Iwoland.

Di verdict na say im no go attend meetings of di Obas within di six months, im no go speak to tori pipo and im activities within di state no go dey loud.