Image example Director General World Health Organization ,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization don sama warning say Africa health systems no too dey equipped to handle outbreak of di deadly Coronavirus if di virus enta di continent.

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say make all states wey be members of African Union rub mind togeda on how dem plan to tackle di virus wey dem call COVID-19.

Di outbreak wey start for December, 2019 don kill more dan 2,200 pipo and more dan 75,000 pipo don dey infected for China.

For oda kontris apart from China, more dan 1,150 pipo na im don catch di virus. Di only kontri for African continent wey get one confam case of Coronavirus na Egypt. But di patient don since recover.

WHO Regional Director, Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti tok say suspected cases of Coronavirus for WHO AFRO region pass 200 even though nearly all of dem turn to be negative.

Dem fear say if dis virus continue to dey spread for di world, Africa health systems no go fit carry am as dem go dey struggle to treat patients wey dey suffer from symptoms like respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ failure.

Image example Patient of Coronavirus dey receive treatment for hospital

AU Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat follow officials tok say make dem quick-quick find ways dem go take prevent and control di virus.

However, Africa health ministers bin hold emergency meeting for Ethiopia today to discuss plan to deal wit any possible outbreak of Coronavirus for di continent.

Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention give assurance say di continent dey beta prepared now to deal wit di disease pass one month ago.

Di agency say dem don train plenty health workers, buy testing kits and dem don improve surveillance for more dan 25 African kontris. Also highly trained medical experts don dey for ground to attend to any outbreak.