'Di king don return to di top of di throne'

Dis na wetin Tyson Fury tok afta im beat Deontay Wilder hands down to become WBC world heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury use heavy punch knock out Deontay Wilder for di seventh round before im corner throw in the towel to beg make di fight stop.

Wilder no dey happy with im corner wey dey pull am comot from di fight.

Afta Fury win e come begin dey bounce around with di WBC world heavyweight belt wey dey on top im shoulder.