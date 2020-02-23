10 things wey dey cause poverty for northern Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images

One recent report from World Bank estimate say 87% of poor pipo inside Nigeria come from northern part of di kontri.

Di report say poverty rate for di southern part of di kontri don drop from 2011 to 2016, while almost half of di 87% dey for north east states (Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba).

Wetin fit be di reasons wey dey make poverty rate for northern Nigeria dey increase?

We ask Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka, Engineer Yabagi Sani and Malam Ibrahim Disina, one Islamic scholar, for di answer and dis na di 10 reason why:

1. Strong Belief about destiny

Energy expert Engineer Yabagi Sani tok say economic difference between north and south regions start right from dia system of belief as a society.

"Pipo for north get too much belief in destiny and Allah instead of dia own strength and ability," Yabagai tok.

"Southern pipo no dey always behave like dis as dem dey act according to dia own strength than to leave everything for di hand of destiny. Dis behaviour get im own disadvantage but e dey economically important."

2. Boko Haram

Bayero University Kano professor, Garba Ibrahim Sheka remember how im bin dey see beautiful farmlands of guinea corn around Bama and Gwoza towns of Borno State, but dem no dey dia again because of Boko haram.

"We bin dey enjoy di fine view of guinea corn farm wey no dey dia any more. Those farmers na dem dey stay for IDP camps now.

"Those pipo bin dey produce food for sales but now na pipo dey feed dem as IDPs. Dis show poverty."

3. Beg-beg

Islamic scholar Malam Ibrahim Disina believe say begging dey amongst di reasons why poverty dey worry pipo for north.

Malam Disina quote wetin prophet Muhammad PBUH tok "whoever open door for begging, Almighty Allah go open for am door to poverty".

4. Plenti birth rate

Big difference dey for di population between north and south, and according to Garba Sheka "dis no dey help di north because dem no dey productive".

"Na for here inside di north men go marry four wives and born 20 children. For di South e dey hard to find family of more than five.

"I get one neighbour wey marry four wives and each of dem dey live for separate rented apartment, and di man na messenger under state goment ministry."

5. Lack of education

Professor Garba Sheka argue say pipo no fit get goment jobs without education and di north dey far behind, whilee no be like dat for di south.

"Even educated workers dey go through training and workshops to improve dia work let alone those wey no school at all."

Garba Sheka add say goment for di region abandon di education sector, "dem dey only focus on infrastructures wey dem use take campaign during elections".

Concerning im neighbour with four wives, di professor tok say: "How im go think about im children education and dia up bringing?"

6. To dey rely on somebody else

"Dis one get to do with how pipo dey associate with one anoda for di north because, na for hia you go find one family dey rely on one rich member from dat family," Engineer Yabagi Sani tok.

E add say pipo fit depend only on someone else and pipo dey help one anoda well-well, while most pipo for south dey struggle for demsef

"Although to help each oda dey good, e dey also kill di ginger of some pipo wey suppose hustle to succeed."

7. Dem no allow women to work or do business

"You know say northern pipo no dey like make dia wives border demsef with how to manage di family talkless about for dem to get own business," Yabagi Sani continue.

"Na only recently wey you fit see women dey go for higher education, even so plenti of di men no want dia wives to work.

"Woman fit get degree and stay for home."

8. Hoding

Everibodi known say some pipo dey use marketing strategy to hide some product particularly seasonal ones upon di high demand for market.

Malam Ibrahim Disina describe dis as something wey dey ungodly and dis dey increases di rate of poverty among pipo.

9. Looting public funds

Engineer Yabagi Sani and Malam Disina blame politicians' habit of stealing public funds as di reason for poverty rate wey increase.

Yabagi tok say "E dey very bad how political office holders dey tiff public money for dia families instead of to use am for di good of kontri pipo".

10. Lack of hard work from pipo and goment

"You can see many youth empowerment programs, you go find out say di pipo wey dem train go come go sell di equipment wey dey give dem for market" Professor Garba Sheka tok.

Oga Sheka say e get one time wey im head one team of resource pesin for dis kind programmes and later find out say di contractor wey supply di equipments buy dem from pipo wey dem don bin train.

"Even di amount of money wey dem give dem as capital no fit rent shop for market," di professor add.