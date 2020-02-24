BBC dey find di rising star of African journalism for di BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, wey don enta im sixth year now.

Journalists from across Africa dey invited to apply for di award, wey dey aim to uncover and promote fresh talent from di continent.

Di winner go spend three months for di BBC headquarters for London, dey gada skills and experience.

Applications go close on 16 March 2020 at 23:59 GMT.

Dem establish di award to honour Komla Dumor, di ogbonge Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter for BBC World News, wey die suddenly at di age of 41 for 2014.

Na for Johannesburg for South Africa dem dey launch dis year award.

Di award go go to di ogbonge pesin wey dey live and work for Africa, pesin wey dey combine strong journalism skill, on-air skill, and ogbonge talent in di way e dey tell African stories with di ambition and potential to become star for di future.

As well as to spend time with BBC for London, di winner go also get to travel to Africa to report one story - and dem go share di story across di continent and di world.

Previous winners:

2015: Nancy Kacungira from Uganda

from Uganda 2016: Didi Akinyelure from Nigeria

from Nigeria 2017: Amina Yuguda from Nigeria

from Nigeria 2018: Waihiga Mwaura from Kenya

from Kenya 2019: Solomon Serwanjja from Uganda

Dem no support media player for your device Ugandan tori pesin win Komla Dumor award dis year

Last year winner, Solomon Serwanjja, report from Kenyan capital, Nairobi, about di pipo wey dey battle to improve air quality for di city.

"Winning dis award don mean so much to me, both professionally and personally," im tok.

Serwanjja go take part for di launch of di event for di 2020 prize for Johannesburg and go also host di panel debate programme for Focus on Africa radio ontop BBC World Service. Di debate go chook eye inside di future of African power and weda e fit fuel di growing economies without worsening climate change mata.

